Vucevic amassed 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-112 overtime win over the Hornets.

In his second game back from a groin injury, Vucevic played more minutes than starting center Andre Drummond, but both big men delivered 20-10 performances. Drummond was a revelation during Vucevic's five-game absence, and while the latter should eventually regain his starting role, Bulls coach Billy Donovan is likely to do everything he can to keep both players productive, which could mean a slightly reduced workload for Vucevic.