Vucevic posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over the Spurs.
The double-double was his fifth straight and 23rd of the season in 35 appearances, putting him eighth in the league in that category. Vucevic remains a rock-steady presence in the Bulls' starting lineup, and over the last 10 games, the veteran center is averaging 19.2 points, 11.1 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals.
