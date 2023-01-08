Vucevic ended Saturday's 126-118 win over the Jazz with 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes.

Vucevic recorded his fifth straight double-double, pulling in another 16 boards. The veteran center has had a fantastic start to the month of January, where he's averaging 18.8 points, 15.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, all major improvements from the month of December. His shooting percentages have also increased, posting 64.3 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.