Vucevic registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Bucks.

Vucevic entered this game fresh off three straight double-doubles, but he was unable to extend that streak here. The big man at least managed to snap a run of four straight contests in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark. He remains a productive player, but he's also defined as a secondary offensive piece behind the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.