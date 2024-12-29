Vucevic closed Saturday's 116-111 win over the Bucks with 23 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Vucevic led the Bulls in rebounding Saturday and co-led in scoring with Josh Giddey. It was Vucevic's 19th double-double of the regular season, four of which have come over his last five games. For the month of December, Vucevic has averaged 20.4 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 32.5 minutes per game.