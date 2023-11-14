Vucevic ended with 26 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 118-109 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic matched his season high with 26 points, adding double-digit boards for the sixth time this season. He has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, continuing to be one of the more consistent producers from the center position. While it is unlikely he will maintain his recent production, Vucevic should be a lock to finish inside the top 50 once again this season, barring any unforeseen injuries.