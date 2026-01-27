Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic closed with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 129-118 loss to the Lakers.
Vucevic turned in an efficient performance from the field and finished as Chicago's fourth-leading scorer. The veteran big man also led all players in rebounds after grabbing single-digit boards in three straight games, securing his sixth double-double in January and 18th on the campaign. Additionally, he dished out five-plus assists for the sixth time in his last eight outings, and he's on pace to tie his career high of 3.8 dimes per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Strong showing in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Drops 35 points in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: CHI-MIA game postponed•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in Detroit•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Matches season high in scoring•