Vucevic closed with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 129-118 loss to the Lakers.

Vucevic turned in an efficient performance from the field and finished as Chicago's fourth-leading scorer. The veteran big man also led all players in rebounds after grabbing single-digit boards in three straight games, securing his sixth double-double in January and 18th on the campaign. Additionally, he dished out five-plus assists for the sixth time in his last eight outings, and he's on pace to tie his career high of 3.8 dimes per contest.