Vucevic closed Friday's 109-107 loss to Brooklyn with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.

Vucevic recorded his third straight double-double Friday and his fourth of the season. Through six games, the veteran big man is averaging a career-high 12.5 rebounds, but his 0.5 blocks per game would be the lowest of his career.