Vucevic closed Friday's 109-107 loss to Brooklyn with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.
Vucevic recorded his third straight double-double Friday and his fourth of the season. Through six games, the veteran big man is averaging a career-high 12.5 rebounds, but his 0.5 blocks per game would be the lowest of his career.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 21-20 in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Bounces back with huge performance•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Limited impact Saturday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records first double-double in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in preseason finale•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double Tuesday•