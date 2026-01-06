Vucevic recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic knocked down three triples for a second straight game and tied Ayo Dosunmu for the second-highest scoring mark on the team behind Matas Buzelis (26). Vucevic was also active on the glass, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds en route to his 14th double-double on the campaign. Additionally, the veteran big man led the Bulls in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in four consecutive contests.