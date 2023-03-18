Vucevic notched 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 46 minutes during Friday's 139-131 double-overtime win over the Timberwolves.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will get the headlines after combining for 88 points, but Vucevic certainly pulled his weight too and had one of the dunks of the year over Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Vucevic is averaging 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last four games, but he will have his hands full with Bam Adebayo and the Heat on the schedule Saturday.