Vucevic contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 136-125 victory over the Cavaliers.

Vucevic has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games, and he's been getting his buckets efficiently, going 20-for-34 from the floor over that stretch. It's been an up-and-down season for Vucevic thus far, but he's still flirting with top-60 value behind averages of 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 triples per contest.