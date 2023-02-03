Vucevic amassed 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 win over the Hornets.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were far from being at their best Thursday against Charlotte, but Vucevic continued with his fine run of form and registered his third straight double-double. The star big man has been one of the best two-way players since the calendar flipped to the new year, posting 13 double-doubles in 15 outings while averaging 20.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.