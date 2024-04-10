Vucevic supplied 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Knicks.

Vucevic scored at least 20 points for the first time in almost two weeks, playing an expanded role following the early departure of Andre Drummond due to an ankle injury. It was a welcome sight for managers after what has been a rough few games. He remains a must-roster player and should Drummond be forced to miss more time, Vucevic could see a few extra minutes down the stretch.