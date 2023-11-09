Vucevic had 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime loss to the Suns.

Vucevic was impressive Wednesday despite the loss and led the Bulls in scoring, something he has now accomplished in two of Chicago's last three games. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will continue to lead the Bulls offensive, but Vucevic should experience an uptick in his fantasy value if he can replicate these numbers with a bit more consistency.To note, he has scored at least 19 points in four of his last six outings.