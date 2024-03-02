Vucevic was ejected from Friday's game versus the Bucks due to a flagrant foul on AJ Green. He finished with 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 34 minutes.

Tensions were high during the start of the fourth quarter and Vucevic let his frustrations get the best of him. It was a hard foul, but there's no concern over a possible suspension for his fantasy managers.