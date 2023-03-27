Vucevic was ejected from Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Lakers after totaling four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes.

The veteran center got two quick technical fouls while arguing a call in the second quarter, but Chicago was able to pull out a victory without him. Vucevic had seven double-doubles in his prior eight games before the ejection, and he'll be spoiling to record another one Monday against the Clippers as the Bulls fight to make the postseason.