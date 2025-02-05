Vucevic amassed 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 victory over the Heat.

While it was hardly his best performance, Vucevic still produced his 33rd double-double of the season, putting him fifth in the NBA and 10 behind leader Domantas Sabonis. With Zach LaVine having been dealt to the Kings, Vucevic could be the next veteran the Bulls will ship out before Thursday's trade deadline, and there's no guarantee he would see the same usage on a roster that features more ball-dominant players than Chicago currently has.