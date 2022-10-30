Vucevic amassed 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers.

Vucevic struggled massively to adjust to the Bulls since joining the Magic via trade at the deadline of the 2020-21 season, and while he's had some strong outings in the current campaign, he remains wildly inconsistent on a game-to-game basis. Vucevic has three double-doubles on the season, but he also has just two games in which he's surpassed the 20-point mark. Still, he's firmly entrenched as Chicago's third-best option on offense and should remain valuable in all formats even if he's not likely to put up the dominant numbers he had when playing for Orlando.