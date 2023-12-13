Vucevic chipped in 26 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Denver.

Vucevic has no problem stepping his game up whenever one of DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine (foot) are sidelined. Since the latter is dealing with a foot injury, the big man has emerged as a reliable second option on offense. He's unlikely to continue putting up these numbers on a sustained basis going forward, but Vucevic has been outstanding lately. Over his last five games, he's averaging 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.