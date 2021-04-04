Vucevic recorded 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 32 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nets.

Vucevic hasn't missed a beat since leaving Orlando, as he continues to rack up double-doubles on the regular. His new environment seems to be an excellent fit, and he's now one half of a power duo with Zach LaVine. This one-two combo could result in a few more wins than expected for the Bulls, who are currently on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. Managers of Vucecic have to be encouraged by the continued steadiness (and potential increase) of production.