Vucevic (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Vucevic missed his first game of the season last Friday against the Hornets due to an illness. However, he's expected to return to action Monday. Over his last five appearances, Vucevic has averaged 23.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.