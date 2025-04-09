Vucevic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Vucevic was given the night off Tuesday against the Cavaliers for injury maintenance, but he's expected to see his usual allotment of minutes Wednesday. Jalen Smith started Tuesday's game in Vucevic's place, but he's now questionable to face the Heat due to an ankle sprain.
