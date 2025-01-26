Vucevic logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.

Zach LaVine and Vucevic carried Chicago offensively in this 12-point loss, as they combined for 47 of the team's total 94-point haul. Vucevic had been experiencing some struggles in recent weeks, but the big man remains a capable offensive weapon, and he should remain a steady fantasy option across all formats. Even though Vucevic is often criticized for his inability to protect the rim, his stats have been very good of late. Over his last five outings, he's averaging 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.