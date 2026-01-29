Vucevic ended Wednesday's 113-110 loss to Indiana with 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes.

Vucevic came just one rebound shy of recording what would've been a second straight double-double, but he delivered a strong outing anyway since he made his presence felt in each of the five major categories -- a feat he's achieved in three of his last five games. Over that stretch, Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per contest.