Vucevic closed Monday's 128-123 win over the Hawks with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Another night, another big-time double-double for the man from Montenegro. The 35-year-old big man is off to yet another solid start this season, posting averages of 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per contest on 64/55/100 shooting splits. The shooting percentages aren't sustainable, but as long as Vucevic remains in Chicago, he'll be racking up the points and boards as the focal point of the Bulls' offensive attack.