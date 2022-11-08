Vucevic chipped in 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over the Raptors.

Vuc provided another double-double for fantasy owners as well as two blocks Monday night. It was the first time in 10 games he recorded multiple blocks. Don't count on that to continue, but his consistent rebound rate and solid scoring will always be there. One concern might be turnovers though, as the veteran center is averaging a career-high 2.4 per game this season.