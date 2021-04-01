Vucevic finished Wednesday's loss to the Suns with 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes.
While the Bulls were without Zach LaVine (ankle) for this one, it hasn't exactly been a rollicking start to the Vucevic era, as Chicago took its fifth straight loss and fell to 0-3 since the big man arrived from Orlando. Numbers-wise, Vucevic has been just fine -- 22.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG -- though his rebounding is slightly down relative to his final stretch of games in a Magic uniform.
