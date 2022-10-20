Vucevic racked up 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Heat.

Vucevic didn't have the best shooting performance and needed 13 shots just to score 15 points, but his value lied elsewhere and proved to be a threat both on the glass and on the defensive end. The former Magic big man is expected to operate as Chicago's third-best offensive option behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but these all-around performances will certainly boost his fantasy upside.