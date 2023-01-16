Vucevic accumulated 43 points (18-31 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-118 victory over Golden State.

Vucevic poured in a game-high 43 points and looked sharp shooting the ball all night. He turned up the intensity in the second half, scoring 25 points on 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from downtown while also collecting seven boards, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes. This marks a new top scoring mark for Vucevic on the season.