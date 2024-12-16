Vucevic (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Vucevic has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action Monday after missing his first game of the season last Friday due to an illness. Over his last five appearances, Vucevic has averaged 23.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.