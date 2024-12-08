Vucevic (back) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
As expected, Vucevic has been upgraded from probable to available. He hasn't missed a game this season and has scored in double figures in 10 straight, averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.
