Vucevic (back) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

As expected, Vucevic has been upgraded from probable to available. He hasn't missed a game this season and has scored in double figures in 10 straight, averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.

