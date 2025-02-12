Vucevic (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Vucevic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for Chicago's final game before the All-Star break. In February (five games), Vucevic has averaged 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.