Vucevic (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, Vucevic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for Chicago's final game before the All-Star break. In February (five games), Vucevic has averaged 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Probable against Detroit•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Rough night Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Ekes out double-double in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Does it all in triple-double outing•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Season-low six points in loss•