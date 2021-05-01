Vucevic (hip) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Bucks.
Vucevic was considered probable heading into the evening, so no surprise here. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload. The big man has averaged 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes in April.
