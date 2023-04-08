Vucevic chipped in 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 115-112 win over the Mavericks.

Vucevic was a force in the first half, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor to go along with six boards and two assists. He added just two points in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth, but also grabbed another four rebounds to give him a game-high 10 on the night. The big man has now recorded a double-double in four straight games to begin this month and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven.