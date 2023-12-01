Vucevic chipped in 29 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Bucks.

Vucevic finally found his groove Thursday, breaking a streak of three straight games with single-digit points. Vucevic had no choice but to be more assertive offensively, as the Bulls were without Zach LaVine (foot) and DeMar DeRozan (ankle) on Thursday. The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak, and this performance could help Vucevic pick up some momentum.