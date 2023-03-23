Vucevic ended with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Philadelphia.

Vucevic posted six consecutive double-doubles ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he was unable to find as much success against Philadelphia's strong frontcourt. This was just the fifth time this year that the 32-year-old was held below 10 points, and he'll have a favorable opportunity to bounce back against the Trail Blazers on Friday.