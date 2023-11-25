Vucevic ended Friday's 121-108 loss to the Raptors with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

For the first time this season, Vucevic was unable to score in double digits. He's certainly been trending down in recent games, averaging 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last five outings. He also has a total of one block in that stretch.