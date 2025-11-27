Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Vucevic remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game against the Pelicans. With Friday being the front end of a back-to-back set, it's possible that Vucevic will be held out for at least one of these games.
