Vucevic contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Kings.

Vucevic provides a steady source of points and rebounds year after year. He's notched a double-double in all but one game this season. The Chicago big man is also showing flashes of improvement as a passer. He followed up a nine-assist outing with seven more helpers Wednesday.