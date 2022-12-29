Vucevic amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 overtime win over Milwaukee.

Vucevic recorded his third double-double over his last five games, and he also tied his best mark of the season with three swatted shots. After being held to four points in the first half, the 32-year-old doubled that total in the next two quarters by knocking down a pair of triples and two shots from the charity stripe. Vucevic is averaging 18.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals through 13 contests in December.