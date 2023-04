Vucevic isn't expected to play in Friday's game versus the Mavericks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vucevic appears likely to join the resting ranks among most of the team's regular starters, leaving a fairly thin crew to take the floor Friday versus the Mavericks. Andre Drummond seems likely to draw the start at center in Vucevic's absence, though Derrick Jones should also factor in, and Terry Taylor and Marko Simonovic could each see some minutes as well.