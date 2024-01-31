Vucevic produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to Toronto.

Vucevic didn't have a prolific performance, but he led the Bulls in rebounds and finished just one board shy of a double-double. The big man recorded five consecutive double-doubles between Jan. 13 and Jan. 22, but he's fallen short of the feat in each of his past three contests. Nonetheless, Vucevic continues to be a reliable fantasy center, recording double-digit points with at least seven boards in each of his 12 games in January.