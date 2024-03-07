Vucevic ended with 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 victory over Utah.

Another game, another double-double for the veteran big man, as he's benefiting enormously from the uptick in touches ever since Zach LaVine went down with a season-ending foot injury back in mid-January. Vucevic is getting closer to the numbers he posted when he was the anchor of the Magic's offense a few seasons ago before getting traded to Chicago. Over his last 15 games, Vucevic has 11 double-doubles while averaging 20.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.