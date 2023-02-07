Vucevic totaled 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-104 victory over the Spurs.

Vucevic has been outstanding of late and notched his fifth straight double-double in Chicago's dominant win, as he continues to produce on both ends of the court at a very consistent rate. In fact, Vucevic has 15 double-doubles across 17 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2023 and is averaging 20.4 points with 12.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a combined 1.5 blocks/steals in that span.