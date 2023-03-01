Vucevic recorded 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 loss to the Raptors.

Vucevic led the Bulls in scoring and threes made while finishing as the only player to score 20 or more points in the loss. Vucevic has posted 20 or more points with five or more rebounds 22 times this season, including in two of his last five games.