Vucevic logged 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 win over the Heat.

Vucevic was one of three Chicago players that scored in double digits in this one, and the big man was outstanding on both ends of the court en route to his 14th double-double of the season. Vucevic has now scored at least 20 points in five of his nine games this month and is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in December.