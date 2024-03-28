Vucevic had 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-99 victory over the Pacers.

Vucevic's team-high 12 rebounds helped him post his 41st double-double of 2023-24 during Wednesday's blowout win. Despite shooting 28.1 percent from three on the season, Vucevic has seen a slight uptick in his efficiency recently, converting 32.1 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts across his 14 appearances in March.