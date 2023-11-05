Vucevic chipped in 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 loss to Denver.

Vucevic posted a team highs with 19 points and 17 shot attempts. Simultaneously, he posted a ghastly minus-27 net rating during his time on the court. The 33-year-old's 20.5 percent usage rate ranks in the 65th percentile among big men, which is the main appeal to his fantasy portfolio.