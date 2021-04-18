Vucevic had 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in Saturday's win over the Cavs.
Unsurprisingly, Vucevic led the way for the Zach LaVine-less Bulls, taking 17 shots and finishing as a plus-16 in his 33 minutes of action. Over the last three games, Vucevic is putting up 26.0 points, 10.7 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.3 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dominates against former team•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Relatively quiet in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Registers double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 22 points Thursday•