Vucevic recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 loss to the Pistons.

Vucevic is firmly entrenched as the Bulls' third-best scoring option behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Still, it's fair to say his contributions have fallen short of expectations in the first three games of the season. He's yet to score more than 12 points in a game and is shooting a meager 41.2 percent from the field, a low figure for a big man. Vucevic needs to be better to remain relevant in fantasy, but the Bulls need him to play better as well amid a slow start to the campaign.